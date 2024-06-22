The sources have shared a series of images and videos through which it is possible to see in detail what will be present in the new collaboration for the battle royale.

As indicated by well-known leakers of Fortnite HYPEX and Shiina, the Epic Games shooter is now about to receive new content with a famous Disney saga: let’s talk about Pirates of the Caribbean .

Pirates of the Caribbean content for Fortnite

First of all, we can see, for example, that there will be some within Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite skins for Jack Sparrow, the main character of many films. There will be a double version: one as a “human” and one as a “skeleton”, in reference to the character’s two modes in the first film.

We will obviously also find weapons and others characters from the saga, such as Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa and Davy Jones. Added to this is the possibility of obtaining an animation of Jack Sparrow’s run, made iconic by Johnny Depp’s acting.

Finally, one is also available new loading screen which shows Jack Sparrow running away from Devy Jones who is emerging from the sea with her ship. Some iconic characters from Fortnite and Elizabeth Swann are also present.

This is clearly one of the many Fortnite collaborations that will end up in the item shop. At the moment, there is no official announcement, doesn’t have prices of these packages, but more regular players of the battle royale will likely have an idea of ​​the asking prices based on other similar collaborations from the shooter’s past.

