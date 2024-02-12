













The information comes from the X user, HypeX, who is dedicated to revealing information about the beloved Epic Games title. In a conversation the XboxEra podcast said that Fortnite will have some characters from One Piece as guest skins.

He didn't go into details about Eiichiro Oda's characters who will be battling and dancing on the island. The most obvious is the leader of the Straw Hats, Luffy. Maybe we will see him accompanied by Sanji, Zoro and Nami. After all HypeX mentioned 'characters'. We will also have to be attentive to their possible pickaxes and backpacks.

It should be noted that this is not an official confirmationl. Although HypeX's predictions about Fortnite They usually get it right. Furthermore, with the arrival of other popular anime like Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and narutodoesn't sound like such a crazy idea.

What other collaborations could come to Fortnite in the future?

Although One Piece is the one that may attract the most attention, HypeX also shared what it heard about other collaborations. Among them is one with Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhich could be close if it turns out to be true. After all, the Square Enix title launches on February 29.

Source: Square Enix

He-Man and Skeletor are other 80s icons who could receive their skin in the store at some point. DC would also have a new collaboration on their hands by adding a Peacemaker skin. Finally, Marvel can further expand its character offering in the battle royale by adding Colossus, Magneto, Cyclops and the Fantastic Four. Now we have to wait to see which of these leaks turns out to be true.

