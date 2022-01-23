Jinx will return from Piltover to unleash mayhem in this collaboration with the Riot Games franchise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt-jCYRbPk

Arcane, the Netflix League of Legends series was a phenomenon in this past 2021, reaching the top of the platform’s most watched series worldwide and receiving 9 nominations at the Annie Awards, considered ‘the Oscars of animation’. With such success and coming from one of the most popular video games on the market, collaborations with Fortnite were not long in coming, with the inclusion of Jinx in Epic Games’ battle royale.

But this would not be the only one to arrive and today we will receive, directly from the streets of Zaun, her sister Saw. Like Jinx, the League of Legends veteran will present the aspect with which we met her in Arcane and in addition to the suit, which includes the little bunny of cloth to carry on your back as a backpacking accessory, we will have available in the object shop the Guardian’s Hammer Pickaxe of Piltover, in addition to the gesture boxing practice.

Both Vi and Jinx are now available in the in-game storePlayers who purchase the outfit, with the backpacking accessory, pickaxe, and emote on the Vi Arcane Bundle, they will get the ‘Best of Piltover’ loading screen, with a nice illustration where we can find Vi with the hammer and Jinx, along with many classic elements of Fortnite. Both Vi’s outfit and the rest of the lot are already available on the Epic Games Store.

If you missed jinx, don’t worry, the character in his version of Arcane along with his thematic accessories are back in stock in the store, accompanying Vi. In addition to the suit, we will find the backpacking accessory monkey with cymbals of Jinx, the Pium Pium Crusher Pickaxe and the theme of the room playground from the Arcane original soundtrack, in instrumental version. The bundle also includes the ‘Jinxed graffiti’ and the ‘Wreaking Havoc and BOOM!’ loading screens.

