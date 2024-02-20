













Lady Gaga's post plays on a viral tweet she made five years ago where she asked 'What is fortnight?' Now he answered his own question with a tweet saying 'Fortnite*' accompanied by the image that confirms its arrival in festival mode. In the background appears what could be his model in the game.

Although the extent of his involvement is a mystery, we can expect it to be something similar to what happened with The Weeknd. The singer was one of the first to participate in this new musical mode and arrived with several of his songs, as well as cosmetics inspired by him.

Fans of Lady Gaga's music should keep an eye on Fortnite for February 22. Surely we can perform several of their songs while rocking some styles available in the item shop. Get ready your best poker face.

What is the Fortnite Festival mode like?

The mode Fortnite Festival It is one of those that arrived with the introduction of the most recent chapter of the Epic Games game. It is a musical experience similar to the Guitar Hero games, where up to four players can perform popular songs.

Curiously, Lady Gaga's arrival in this game mode occurs at the same time as the start of her second season. So surely the addition of this pop star is just one of the big surprises they have in store for us. Have you already played this mode?

