After weeks of speculation, last August, the collaboration between Epic Games And Dragon Ball Super materialized in the battle royale Fortnite. This brought in some iconic characters, i.e Goku, Vegeta, Bulma And Beerus within the game, along with some themed gadgets Kamehameha and to the cloud Nimbus. From tomorrow, Dragon Ball Super will return, to the delight of fans.

The official Twitter account of Fortnite posted a picture of an armada pod Red Ribbon which passes over an unspecified point on the battle royale map with the words “Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super” next to tomorrow’s date.

At the moment there is no information on the contents of this new collaboration. Given the large number of characters of Dragon Ball Super literally anyone could be included. However, it is hoped that the introduction of some of the main characters who did not appear last year, such as Little, Gohan, Trunks And Frieza. It may be that some content from is included Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes, a film that arrived in theaters just last August and which has had considerable success. Luckily fans won’t have to wait too long as this collaboration should be available for download starting tomorrow.