We’ve had clues in the last few weeks, fans suspected something, but until now there has never been an official confirmation. Now it is absolutely true: Dragon Ball will make an appearance in Fortnitethe battle royale of Epic Games.

Through a tweet it was confirmed that the event will take place on August 16, that is, next week. An image of the sacred dragon Shenron is featured in the publication which reads the phrase “speak. Make your wish …”

We have no further information from the developer, but thanks to the insiders we were able to collect some clues. For example, it is expected that we will be able to acquire four skins, presumably those of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and a fourth character to be revealed.



An emote would give us the opportunity to transform into Super Saiyan, while an exclusive ability will be to be able to launch Kamehameha, the iconic attack of the series. In the absence of Fortnite specifying more details, several weeks of content are on the way for the island.

Source: TheGamer