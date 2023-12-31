It is rumored that Fortnite And Doctor Who will be protagonists of a crossover and the latest rumors report that the collaboration will be based on new season of the English television series, the fourteenth.

This means that the Doctor we will see reproduced in Epic Games' battle royale will be the fifteenth, played by the Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwawho replaced Jodie Whittaker as the show's lead following David Tennant's brief return in three special episodes.

The news was reported by a Twitter profile specializing in Doctor Who leaks. “The collaboration with Fortnite is still planned but is in the early stages, with Disney overseeing the project to provide a promotional push. The crossover will focus on the new season,” the post reads.