Fortnite continues to give its users impressive collaborations: Doom, The Witcher, but also Creed, NBA players and Dragon Ball are just some of the big names who collaborated with the game. And it didn’t end there.

After recent rumors, in fact, it’s official: Fortnite and the famous anime and manga Attack on Titan will collaborate during the upcoming season, the “Mega Season”.

At the moment the only certain presence is that of the protagonist of Attack on Titan: Eren. It is not clear what other characters will be available or if it will be possible to impersonate, in addition to humans, even the terrible ones giants which give the series its name.

A well-known Fortnite insider, HYPEX extensionwent further, declaring that they will also be available emoticons and an ice axe dedicated to Eren.

HYPEX also showed a picture of the character’s skin and stated that it will be available later in the season a variantprobably in giant form.

We remind you that the same HYPEX extension first announced the first-person mode in Fortnite and is generally considered one of the most reliable insiders on the matter.

The March 10tharound noon on Friday, the new season of will kick off Fortnitelet’s get ready to see some beautiful ones!