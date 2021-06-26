Fortnite never ceases to amaze. After introducing the Alien Abductors and Vermin with the latest update to the beloved free-to-play battle royale, it would appear that the guys from Epic Games have not finished working on the next updates.

According to what emerged in the last few hours, the company based in Cary intends to introduce a new consumable item, that will allow players to transform their character into a real cow.

As can be seen from the very detailed infographic, which you can easily consult from the tweet below, the inflatable is very similar to a jetpack. Therefore, once you have collected the object in question, this will be added to your inventory and will replace the item behind the back of your skin.

According to the iFireMonkey Twitter post, to start the functionalities of the nice jetpack just click the jump button while you are already in the air. Once this is done, the inflatable will activate and it will be usable for a limited time (a timer will be activated).

Here are some renders of what the upcoming “Inflate-A-Bull” consumable looks like! Inflate-A-Bull Info:

A suit that gives you cow-like properties, such as being able to roll down hills, bounce off cliffs, and be impervious to fire. You know, normal cow stuff. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/M36OwrO92c – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 25, 2021

But the news does not end here. Once deployed, players will be surrounded by a giant inflatable cow, which will allow them to perform various actions, such as; roll down the hills, bounce off the cliffs and resist the fire. Furthermore, you can even moo!

Another very interesting feature of the cow-shaped “jetpack” is that the latter, completely enveloping your character, will allow you to take reduced fall damage (in case you fall from very high heights).

At the time of writing the new consumable item is not yet available in-game, but it should be starting next Tuesday 29 June.

Waiting to find out when the new consumable item will be available in-game, we remind you that Fortnite is playable for free on PlayStation 4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android mobile devices.

Finally, we point out that in the past few hours a teaser has emerged that would suggest the imminent debut of Loki in the famous battle royale, as free content for all subscribers to the game’s Crew service.