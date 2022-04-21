Moon Knight, the new Marvel hero protagonist of the series with Oscar Isaac aired on Disney +, is available on the Fortnite as a playable skin. The look of the character is in fact taken from the show and is available in two versions for two personalities of the problematic hero, the classic one and that of Mr. Knight. The other items included in the kit are the Moon Sickles pickaxe and the Moon Knight Cloak decorative back. In recent years, the amount of collaborations in Fortnite it has been growing and has proved to be more and more varied, with characters for all tastes. The last partnership in chronological order was the one with Assassin’s Creedbut it looks like that for the future the arrival of the Griffin family, along with the characters of Doom and the famous Darth Vader.