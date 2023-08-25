Fortnite is renewed today with the Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resortand within the spectacular launch trailers of the update we also find Khaby Lamethe TikTok star with almost 162 million followers.
Rightfully entered among the Fortnite iconsa branch of the roster designed to celebrate the most famous figures belonging to the world of gaming, entertainment, sport, music and pop culture, Khaby brings his iconic expressions to the game, rendered in-game in a truly faithful way.
And so, after the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event, Epic Games’ battle royale is renewed again with an idea at Ocean’s Elevena coup that could seal the fate of the island and which will also see the debut of Ahsoka Tano.
The perfect robbery?
The new setting changes the rules of the game, with tools such as the Ram Raid to break through walls and score a sensational entrance, or the robbery bags in which to search for new rewards, including the Junior Parachute, the Remote Controlled Explosive and the Business Tower, which transforms from a briefcase into an instrument of death.
The nemesis of Chapter 4 Season 4 is the vampire Kado Thorne, who as Fortnite fans know took possession of the riches of the Island and then took refuge in luxurious mansions such as Caseggiato Carminio, Inexorable Inlet and Dark Opulence, all very well defenses between cameras, guards and laser grids.
The Battle Pass in this case it will automatically unlock Nolan Chance and then, by accumulating points, the driver Piper Pace and Khaby Lame. To get even Ahsoka Tano we will have to wait for the development of the season, however.
