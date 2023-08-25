Fortnite is renewed today with the Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resortand within the spectacular launch trailers of the update we also find Khaby Lamethe TikTok star with almost 162 million followers.

Rightfully entered among the Fortnite iconsa branch of the roster designed to celebrate the most famous figures belonging to the world of gaming, entertainment, sport, music and pop culture, Khaby brings his iconic expressions to the game, rendered in-game in a truly faithful way.

And so, after the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event, Epic Games’ battle royale is renewed again with an idea at Ocean’s Elevena coup that could seal the fate of the island and which will also see the debut of Ahsoka Tano.