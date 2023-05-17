













Fortnite already has qualifying games and this you should know

Right off the bat, in the ranked matches of Fortnite You are going to be able to expect that, rankings among users, that is, you are going to be able to start a path that could take you from Bronze to Platinum, which sounds like a task that may not be very easy, but that will be entertaining for some.

Now, season 3 of chapter 4 of Fortnite will be the start of this new mode of qualifying games. Although it is a short period, it will serve for players to clarify their doubts about everything that has to do with this addition to Epic Games’ battle royale.

Source: Epic Games

What are the classifications? More or less they follow the same line as other titles, only that the cap is perhaps something more related to Epic Games: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion and Unreal. Now, in Royal Battle it can be classified into solo, duos and squads, while in Zero Construction it is only duos.

What will happen to Fortnite ranked matches?

It is likely that more than one will feel overwhelmed by the Fortnite ranked mode, however, it will have its joke and this is what you should know.

First, loot and other game features remain the same as in traditional modes.. Obviously, both Battle Royale and Zero Construction will have the ranking option and the players will have a different rank.

When players join a ranked match, they will be able to complete urgent ranked missions to unlock seasonal cosmetic rewards.

Before playing, precisely in the room, you can choose whether or not you want qualifying games. With this detail established, you can see your ranking within the game through a progress bar. What will count you to go up will be the eliminations and your position in the game.

What do you think of the new thing that will come to Fortnite?