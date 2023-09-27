The cunning warrior from the universe of Star Wars debuts in the battle royale during its moment of greatest splendor, given the extremely positive reactions compared to the Ahsoka TV series.

Ahsoka Tano is available in Fortnite as the new one confirms trailer published for the occasion by Epic Games: to obtain the character you need to unlock the Last Beach Battle Pass.

Goodies and opportunities

Players who encounter Ahsoka Tano on the island will be able to accept her request to train them, thus entering a rift and emerging with a Jedi training lightsaber, as well as knowledge of Jedi skills. Force.

We will only be able to use these powers after passing Ahsoka’s training, and only if we wield one laser sword. Their effect will last until the end of the match, giving us some important competitive advantages.

As regards the Ahsoka Tano skinwe will be able to obtain it together with a series of themed accessories by completing the relevant tasks in the Battle Pass of Chapter 4 – Season 4.