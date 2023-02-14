As of this February 14, 2023, the players of Fortnite Those residing in Mexico and the central United States will have a dedicated server available to them. This is how they will have their own region that has the name of Fortnite NA-Central.

All thanks to the collaboration of Amazon Web Services (AWS) located in the city of Dallas, Texas, in the United States. This promises to improve the experience with the game. The Fortnite NA-Central region, which is used for matchmaking or matchmaking, uses the AWS Local Zones to offer low latency to those who enjoy this Battle Royale title.

Despite the above, it is worth knowing a few things. To begin with, during Season 1 Chapter 4 of the Battle Royale, competitive events will not take place in the region mentioned above except for some cases to test the servers.

Fountain: Epic Games.

However, from Chapter 4 Season 2 competitive events will no longer be in the NA-East and NA-West server regions; North American competitions will now be at NA-Central.

Likewise, all prizes planned for NA-East and NA-West in future Field Battle seasons will be in the same pool.

if you play Fortnite from Mexico or Central US NA-Central region now available; You can access it in the game settings.

Why is the Fortnite NA-Central server ideal for Mexico and the US?

As we briefly mentioned, the Fortnite NA-Central server is good news for Mexico and the central United States because it implies less latency.

That is to say, that in online games there will be less lag or delay in the actions of the players. The latter is the nightmare of many fans.

Even if they have a high-bandwidth Internet connection, they are subject to the response of the servers where they are playing.

Having a dedicated server implies that the data connection is more efficient; there is no need for them to be redirected and response times are better.

For those who are playing, a delay of any kind is the difference between victory and defeat.

So this new dedicated server will allow you to enjoy more stable games, and of course, fair for those who compete in Mexico and part of the United States.

