In recent weeks there have been many rumors of a collaboration between Fortnite and LEGOwhich on paper could represent the largest crossover never seen for Epic Games’ battle royale. Rumors apparently confirmed a few minutes ago by the Danish company with a tweet that leaves little room for interpretation.
As we can see in the post below, the official Twitter profile | LEGO’s X has posted an image of a brick-built version of Fortnite’s iconic Llama. In short, at this point all that is missing is the official announcement, which could arrive within a few days according to the leaks of the last few days.
The possible start date of the Fortnite x LEGO crossover
According to information shared last week by Hypex, one of the most well-known leakers within the Fortnite scene, the next Lego-themed event will begin on December 7.
Although the details are not yet very clear, according to rumors, the new event will see Fortnite players take on the role of LEGO characterswhile the gameplay will focus on the extraction of materials and construction using the colored bricks of the Danish company.
#Fortnite #tweet #LEGO #confirms #crossover #announcement #imminent