In recent weeks there have been many rumors of a collaboration between Fortnite and LEGOwhich on paper could represent the largest crossover never seen for Epic Games’ battle royale. Rumors apparently confirmed a few minutes ago by the Danish company with a tweet that leaves little room for interpretation.

As we can see in the post below, the official Twitter profile | LEGO’s X has posted an image of a brick-built version of Fortnite’s iconic Llama. In short, at this point all that is missing is the official announcement, which could arrive within a few days according to the leaks of the last few days.