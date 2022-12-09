Fortnite is available some days in the version moved by the powerful Unreal Engine 5.1 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sand Epic Games has seen fit to showcase the wonders of this technology with a new trailer official.

A short time ago a video comparison between PS4 and PS5 clarified how many and which ones are differences in the transition to the new graphics engine, which are reaffirmed with great enthusiasm in the video below.

Using features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Map and Temporal Super Resolution, the battle royale in fact manages to enhance its graphic assets in an incredible way, giving them an unprecedented quality, detail and thickness.

“Nanite offers highly detailed architectural geometry,” reads the official website. “Specifically, buildings are rendered with millions of polygons in real time and every single brick, stone, plank and wall molding is modeled.”

“Even the natural landscapes are very detailed. A single tree has around 300,000 polygons and every stone, flower and blade of grass is modeled.”

“Reflections made with Lumens are rendered with high quality ray traced on glossy materials and water. In addition, Lumen achieves real-time global illumination at 60 FPS.”

“You’ll see beautiful interiors with indirect lighting, as well as characters that react to the lighting of their surroundings (for example, a red carpet can make your costume glow red by indirect light). Also, costumes with emissive qualities (i.e., that glow ) scatter light onto nearby objects and surfaces.”

“The Virtual Shadow Map, or virtual shadow maps, allow you to render very detailed shadows. Every brick, leaf and molded detail will cast a shadow, and the character’s own shadow is extremely accurate. This means things like hats and other small character details will also cast shadows.”

“There Temporal Super Resolutionor Temporal Super Resolution, replaces Temporal Anti-Aliasing in Fortnite and allows for high-quality visuals with a high framerate.”