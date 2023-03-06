Fortnite the biggest videogame mass phenomenon of recent years is considered: the game of Epic Games we owe the popularity of the battle royale, widespread in the first person version which, curiously, is not present on Fortnite, which has always opted for the third person. But maybe, things are about to change.

In fact, there are numerous leaker (among which @HYPEX , @GMatrixGames , @ShiinaBR And @iFireMonkey) which signal the imminent arrival of a highly anticipated, modality: precisely, the first person mode.

That Fortnite decided to give up the canonical third person in favor of a system even more familiar to its audience? We will find out soon since, as reported by the leakers mentioned, the mode should become available during the next season.

One hasn’t been revealed yet release date for next season, but given that the current one will end this week, we can expect a lot of announcements very early.

We remind you that Fortnite is a free battle royale available on the Epic Games Store and on all consoles (PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch).