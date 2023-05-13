How long Fortnite was launched in 2017 and since then Epic Games has released numerous updates that have decreed the success of the now iconic battle royale, at present the title is still without a ranked mode.

In that sense it seems that something could change very soon as Epic Games recently suggested adding this kind of mode.

The details inherent to this mode have not yet been revealed as at the moment Epic has only published one short teaser trailer on the official Fortnite Twitter account.

In the aforementioned teaser Epic Games shows several badges which vary in complexity and quality. There are eight badges in total, each of which should indicate a rank. We don’t know what each of these badges stands for, although three of them quite clearly represent the bronze, L’silver and thegold.

A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming… Will you rise through the ranks? pic.twitter.com/3RXE50KYCx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 12, 2023

That’s all Epic has decided to reveal at the moment. We currently don’t know when Epic will add this new potential ranked mode but chances are it could be a new addition to Chapter 4 Season 3That it should start in early June.

As far as the reaction of the fans is concerned, the user has enthusiastically welcomed this novelty and for some this addition could prove to be a new turning point for the title.