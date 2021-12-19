A new leak related to Fortnite Chapter 3 revealed that i Tornado are about to arrive in the game. When exactly they should arrive is not yet clear, but according to the leak, the work would already be in progress and it is very likely that this addition should take place during Chapter 3.

The indiscretion comes via the famous leaker of Fortnite, Mang0e, who revealed this new feature on Twitter.

According to the leaker, the game files of Fortnite reveal that Tornadoes will take more or less twenty five seconds to form And they last about eight minutes. As you would expect, tornadoes will have an actual effect on the game map.

In addition to that, the leaker reveals that currently there is only one type of Tornado in the files. However, there seems to be a possibility that they will be added in the future varying intensities. Below you can find the leaker’s tweet:

Tornado information – Tornadoes take around 25 seconds to form and appear to have a maximum active duration of 8 minutes (could be wrong).

– Tornadoes will use a lot of physics to collect and throw many objects.

– Currently there is only one type of tornado, others with varying intensities could be added later.

We obviously remember that this is a leak, not official information, and therefore we invite you to take with pliers what you have read so far, Having said that, the leaks related to datamining they are generally very reliable and therefore it is very likely that Epic Games is actually working on the implementation of the Tornadoes.

At the time of this article’s publication, Epic Games has not made any statements about it, and generally never comments on leaks. However, if official updates are made to this effect, we will update you promptly.

Fortnite is available for free on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and mobile devices.