It seems that in the future also Doctor Who will add to the long line of crossovers transmedia of Fortnite. In fact, the reference to a mysterious event called “UNIT Tardis Alert” was found in the game, which would seem to be connected to the long-lived British series.

In reality it is not the first time that there is talk of a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who. The first rumors began to circulate last year, when the indiscretion was first launched by FNBRintel and subsequently corroborated by the well-known insider ShiinaBR.

Now, as mentioned at the beginning, a mysterious event has appeared in the game files UNIT Tardis Alert. For the uninitiated, “UNIT” is a secret military organization from the Doctor Who universe, which acts under the control of the UN to investigate paranormal and extraterrestrial phenomena that threaten the Earth. The Tardis, on the other hand, is the famous spaceship and space-time travel machine used by the Doctor with the features of an antiquated blue British police telephone box.

The well-known leaker iFireMonkey states that the crossover event with Fortnite is probably scheduled for the month of November 2023 or so, as it is in this month that the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary. This is a plausible hypothesis, if we think that, among other things, specials will be aired for the occasion starring the tenth/fourteenth doctor (played by David Tennant) which will later be followed by the debut of the fifteenth doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

In any case, for the moment there is nothing official, so we suggest you take this indiscretion with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, the v24.20 Fortnite Battaglia Reale update was published a few days ago, which introduced, among other things, Eren, Levin and Mikasa from The Attack of the Giants.