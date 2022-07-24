Fortnite and the Last Of Us part 1 together in a crossover? it seems so. At least these are the rumors that have been circulating on the web for a while. Voices powered by two insiders Nick Baker and Shiina.

According to Baker, we could soon find Ellie and Joel on the island of the most famous battle royal in the world, according to some of his sources.

👁️ Fortnite x The Last of Us 👁️ Recently a source had contacted @Shpeshal_Nick in regards to Joel & Ellie coming to Fortnite in the near future as a way to potentially promote the launch of TLOU Remake on September 1st. A clip from the @xboxera podcast can be seen below / 1 pic.twitter.com/peaI2ZHuiL – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 23, 2022



Same thing confirmed Shiina, another insider famous for advances that turned out to be true.

FORTNITE X THE LAST OF US A The Last of Us collaboration will happen soon, according to @Shpeshal_Nick on the @xboxera podcast 👀 I have also heard about this collaboration independently of other people’s information. (Thanks to @iFireMonkey for making me aware of the podcast) pic.twitter.com/AoJkuM32Cx – Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 23, 2022



It would not be the first time of a collaboration between Fortnite and other games or films, especially with the Marvel world with which it very often interacts, however in this case we are talking about a collaboration with one of the most iconic PlayStation exclusives, and therefore we wonder how Joel and Ellie, who are supposed to be the protagonists of this “event”, may appear on the Xbox, for example.

We will find out as soon as we have official news, which we hope will arrive soon, in fact until certain updates are only mere speculations.