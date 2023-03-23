Epic Games has announced a major change in the economy of Fortnitewhich provides for a considerable subdivision of the revenues towards the content authors for the game, which they will be able to count on 40% of these according to the new announced rules.

Within what was presented as the Creator Economy 2.0During the State of Unreal conference, Epic Games announced a new Fortnite profit distribution system that more directly involves active users in content creation.

This is a substantial evolution of the “Support-A-Creator” program, according to which the authors of these contents could get to take 5% of the purchases made by users in the internal store. However, it is not only a change in the division of money, but also in regards to the promotion content, which is perhaps even more important.

The new organization aims for a Roblox-style system in terms of community engagements, but with a general reorganization also in terms of presentation. The pool of economic resources for content creators is now 40% of Fortnite’s overall profits, and the program also includes greater visibility of the content.

More information on this is available at this address. It is clear that such a change will also be supported by the launch of the Fortnite Unreal Editor, a powerful tool that will allow you to build content more easily and completely.