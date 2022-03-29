Fortnite has collected so far well 100 million dollars to be allocated to humanitarian associations that are working to support theUkrainevictim as we know of a military invasion that started from Russia on February 24th.

The new record comes within hours of the announcement of the 70 million dollars raised for Ukraine, which means that users have not stopped making in-game purchases and indeed there has been an acceleration on the front of microtransactions.

“To date, we have raised $ 100 million together to support humanitarian efforts to support the victims of the war in Ukraine,” said Epic. “In addition to UNICEF, World Food Program, UNHCR and Direct Relief, we are now also partnering with World Central Kitchen.”

On the page dedicated to FAQ of the initiative we read that Epic Games is sending the money to the associations anticipating it out of his own pocketwithout waiting for the actual payments of the sums.

As mentioned, all the proceeds relating to the purchase of V-Buck in Fortnite and the shares of the game destined for the Xbox Store will be donated to support the victims of the war until April 3. What figure will we be able to reach by then?