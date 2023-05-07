Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council affirmed the success of the national cyber systems in confronting all miserable malicious electronic attacks that targeted the infrastructure, national digital assets, and strategic sectors in the country.

The Cyber ​​Security Council added that the cooperation of the concerned authorities and their activation of cyber emergency systems have the greatest impact in defeating and deterring these failed cyber attacks.

The Council clarified that the national task forces were able to respond proactively, professionally and with high efficiency, to all cyber attacks launched by cyber terrorist organizations, and that the identity of these organizations was identified, and they were dealt with in accordance with protection systems and cyber security policies.

The Cyber ​​Security Council affirmed that all national task forces will continue to work to fortify the country’s digital space, in accordance with best practices and international standards in this regard, as the UAE has a highly developed digital infrastructure.

The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council called on all governmental and private institutions in the country to take caution from any cyber attacks targeting the national digital infrastructure and assets.

The Cyber ​​Security Council called on government and private agencies to activate the cyber emergency system, cooperate and coordinate with the concerned authorities to share data proactively and confront malicious attacks.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of addressing various types of cyber attacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies, and raising the awareness of parties of any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their environments.

It is worth noting that the UAE is adopting the best standards and practices of safe digital transformation and protecting the national digital infrastructure, which is the basis of digital transformation through a highly developed cybersecurity system capable of fortifying the country’s digital space.