Jorge Fortea (21-2-1, 7 KO) is already in England. He arrived this Monday very confident in his options and very motivated by the opportunity that is presented to him. On Saturday he will face local prospect Anthony Fowler (13-1, 10 KO) on the Okolie vs. Glowacki undercard. The lawsuit represents a lot for the 30-year-old Spaniard. He returns to a great evening after being on the Canelo vs Kovalev undercard, and at last he will be able to show everything he has. A talented fighter, his greatest strength is in mobility and in his defensive work. He is a sought-after fighter and did not leave a bad taste in his mouth in the United States despite falling, but the pandemic has slowed him down in terms of large cartels. In fact, this duel was scheduled for a month ago, but Fowler contracted the coronavirus and the fight fell.

“That is not the first date that I dropped. In principle I was going to fight in December, then January … and this in February. You get frustrated a bit, since you have a preparation, organization and everything you had done you lose it and you have to start over. Although good, I already take it as usual. When Fowler tested positive they told us they would give us another date. First they told us on April 10 and then, three weeks later, that it was ahead of this week, “he revealed on the podcast ‘Boxing on the Run‘. Despite all the change of dates, he arrives with great sensations.

He wants to show himself and shows up in London with a great experience like that of Las Vegas. “Every fight gives you one thing. In the United States I learned a lot and it gave me time to study things. I was able to get more hands, but each fight is a world. The most complicated thing about Fowler is the size, but we have worked for it“He warns. Despite the multiple drops in dates, Fortea does not get to the boat soon. He fought in October:” I had a very good feeling. I really wanted to go back, “he adds. It’s his moment. With quality and experience he wants to spoil the party to the local promise. Time of redemption.