In Tivoli, the Roman won the vacant title in the derby thanks to a deadly left foot in the first few minutes. The Turin player gets up but the referee stops the match

Quick solution, surprising epilogue in Tivoli: the vacant European super featherweight championship lasts less than two minutes. Mauro Forte unleashes a violent left hook that knocks out the co-challenger Francesco Grandelli in a match-rematch between the two that didn’t let you imagine the epilogue by knockout, especially so fast. Forte, 28 years old, from Rome, found the Turinese without a guard and hit him cold. Grandelli got up but the French referee Vincent Dupas stopped the match immediately after counting Grandelli, whose corner protested the interruption of the match in the meeting on Dazn organized by the Cherchi’s Opi Since ’82. Forte, 29 years old, wins the belt and remains undefeated in 18 matches with 8 knockouts, while Grandelli suffers the second defeat in his career (16 wins). Italy now holds 3 European titles: Forte’s is the third after Matteo Signani (middleweight) and Alessio Lorusso (bantamweight), who will defend the title against the British Essomba on May 20th in Monza. See also WRC | Acropolis Rally, SS11-12: Lappi goes KO. It is now Hyundai hat-trick

Other titles — A pleasant evening with an excellent test for Armando Casamonica, who extends his unbeaten run to 10 thanks to a kot2 inflicted on Francesco Acatullo (13-12-3). In the other two women’s European Championships, Stephanie Silva (supermosca, 8-0) confirmed herself on 10 points with a unanimous verdict by beating the French Mailys Gangloff (8-4). Simona Salvatori (8-1) instead gives up the match against Johanna Wonyou (Fra, 9-0) again at 10 points.

Go Abbes — At the Amateur World Cup in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the blue Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine beat the Kazakh Oralbay 4-0 and reached the round of 16 dedicating the success to Napoli Calcio for the Scudetto: on Monday he will face the Ecuadorian Castillo Torres, curiously also crossed at the 2021 World Cup in Belgrade and dominated 5-0. Abbes then took silver in the 92 kg. Instead, always defeated in the round of 32 Michele Baldassi in the 57 kg: the Mexican Vegas Barreras won 5-0. Tomorrow in the round of 75 Kg Salvatore Cavallaro will face the Azeri Kazimzade. See also The 3 final candidates to be the new Chivas coach

Mexican canelo — Finally, on Saturday night (again with Dazn live), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to the Akron stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara: the thirty-two year old wants to inflame his Mexico 12 years after his last victory at home against the Puerto Rican Cintron. The undisputed master of the 4 super middleweight world belts (Wbc, Wba, Wbo and Ibf) who boasts a record of 58 wins (39 knockouts), 2 draws and one defeat, will be challenged by the British John “Gorilla” Ryder, 34 years old, 32 wins (18 knockouts), and 5 losses.

