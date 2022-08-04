Tragedy touched on this afternoon on the beach of Forte dei Marmi (Lucca), where an out of control SUV ended up directly inside Bagno Piero, the famous bathing establishment in the renowned tourist resort of Versilia, frequented by VIPs and international jet-sets. According to the first reconstructions, the SUV – a Range Rover with a Swiss license plate driven by a woman – swooped at high speed into the driveway leading from the parking lot to the bathroom entrance and knocked down a wooden cabin that separated the access area from the umbrellas. , finishing the run on the beach and overwhelming some tents with sunbeds and deck chairs.

Suv loses control and breaks through cabins and sunbeds in the bathhouse. No injuries

Only by lucky coincidence, at that moment there were no customers on that stretch of beach. The tragic accident would have been caused by a sudden illness of the SUV driver who lost control of the vehicle. The area of ​​the accident was cordoned off, while the woman, the only one injured, was transported by ambulance to the Versilia hospital but she would not be in danger of life.