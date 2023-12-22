Forte dei Marmi, storm over a parish priest who has kicked out beggars

Sensational a Forte dei Marmia parish priest closes the church with this reason: “Too many beggars on Wednesdays when there is the market, they disturb the faithful“. Don Piero Malvaldi's decision naturally causes a hornet's nest and there are those who openly accuse him for this rather unusual choice for a community that really should help those most in need. However, the message he hung on the church door – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – leaves no impression little room for interpretation. “The presence of many beggars who enter the church and disturb the faithful makes it impossible to hold Eucharistic adoration on market day. So every Wednesday, to my great regret, the church will remain closed. The weekly adoration will be held on another day and at another time.”

Don Piero, despite the rain of criticism which were rained down on him by many faithful, he continues and defends his actions. “There presence of beggars is constant especially on Wednesdays” and he cannot “always be inside the church to manage the situation“. Hence a choice for “protect the faithful who need to have a moment of reflection and still guarantee help to these people who can in any case ring in the rectory for every need“.

