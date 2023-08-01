From Forte dei Marmi to Ceglie Messapica: the holidays of Italian politicians

While those of Italia Viva go to Twiga for dinner with Daniela Santanchè, politicians of all parties prepare to leave for the holidays for the first summer of the era of government Giorgia Meloni. Repubblica reviews the choices of the various government and opposition figures. Starting right from the premier, who once went to the beach in Coccia di Morto but “now they are waiting for him at the Alpemare of Marble Fort, 500 euros a day for a tent with two beds”.

As Repubblica recalls, “Lucio Malan, of Fratelli d’Italia, said that the radical chic left takes refuge in Capalbio. But that Capalbio hasn’t existed for some time, it’s just a slogan to be used as a cudgel: it’s Marble Fort the new Capalbio. At the Last Beach, the establishment of the red intelligentsia, only old glories such as Giorgio La Malfa and Francesco Rutelli; they have a house in the village Carlo Calenda and Nicola Zingaretti, but they lead a retired life. Once Occhetto, Asor Rosa, Scalfari, Andrea Barbato, Claudio Rinaldi used to come here”.

Joseph Conte and instead “a fan of Ceglie Messapica, in Valle d’Itria, the town of Rocco Casalino’s family. And we are at the other capital of summer melonism, because here, after August 15th, Giorgia Meloni should arrive. Guest of a farm, «not too luxurious», friends say, it mixes with the processions of the Madonna of Monopoli, goes around festivals, greedy for grilled meat sold as street food, in the evening she sings Io Vagabondo in karaoke”.

However both Conte and Meloni were several times guests of La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event conducted by the director Angelo Maria Perrino in Ceglie Messapica.

READ ALSO: Autumn melons: the assessment of these nine months of government in La Piazza

On the other hand, continues Repubblica, “Puglia has replaced Porto Cervo from the Berlusconi era. It’s Checco Zalone’s time”. Other names. “The president of the Agriculture Commission, Luca De Carlo, the head of the Brothers of Italy in Veneto, will stay in his house in Feltre, where he cuts the grass, chops wood, collects lampposts and figs. Donzelli will go to Abruzzo, Giorgetti on Lake Varese, to fish, Salvini in Pinzolo”.

Again according to Repubblica, the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein, hasn’t decided where to go yet. “There is the militant summer, and then the Unification celebrations, her agenda is overflowing with commitments, she will make an escape from her to Switzerland, and then to the sea: last year she went to Marina di Ravenna “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

