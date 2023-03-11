Two versions of Cagliari, two versions of Ascoli, and in the end the result reads 4-1 for the Sardinians. The rossoblù returned to winning ways after four consecutive draws, redeeming a first half in the Mr Hyde version with a second half from Dr Jekyll and overturning the initial lead by Forte. The brace from Lapadula, Mancosu and Zappa were decisive for the other two goals by the rossoblùs. Ranieri’s team momentarily overtakes Parma finishing in 7th place in the standings, Ascoli tenth.

In a game to be won, to hang on to the play-off train and keep Ascoli away, Claudio Ranieri opts for a 4-1-4-1 with Radunovic in goal, Zappa and Barreca full-backs and the Dossena-Goldaniga duo central. Luvumbo and Millico high outside with Nandez and Makoumbou in between and Mancosu supporting Lapadula. Ascoli instead comes from the controversial home defeat against Bari and by winning they would have the opportunity to hook up against Cagliari. Breda chooses the 4-3-1-2 with the Buchel, Simic, Botteghin and Donati line ahead of Leali. Caligara, Giovane and Collocolo in midfield and Falzerano in the frontline behind Forte and Gondo.

THE MATCH

—

The start is lively, first Ascoli commands, then Cagliari emerges. Dangerous landlords in the 9th minute with Luvumbo, served by a tense cross from Barreca: the recovery of Giovane was providential, blocking the attempt of the 2002 class and canceling the rossoblù advantage. 1 ‘later Mancosu lets go a right-footed shot from him that goes off just wide of Leali’s goal, who is overcome just after with a sensational intervention on a header by another maddened Mancosu. It seems like Cagliari’s moment, yet in the 19th minute it’s Ascoli who unlocks it: a wonderful play by Collocolo who runs away and puts in for Forte. Movement “from 9” to attack the depth of the former Benevento and 0-1. Cagliari collects the disadvantage and completely changes face. In the 22nd minute Botteghin nearly doubled the Bianconeri’s goal by narrowly widening, then it was Gondo who squandered on another great initiative by Collocolo. Dossena tries to shake Ranieri’s team with his head but Leali doesn’t worry and in the 37th minute the Roman coach is forced to remove Luvumbo (muscle problem) for Lella, effectively changing his set-up. The first half ends with the bianconeri ahead in terms of scoring and chances. At the start of the second half, Ranieri launched Prelec and Azzi for Millico and Barreca and the team was immediately proactive again. In the 52nd minute Mancosu goes down in the area due to a stomp from Botteghin, the referee Miele initially warns the rossoblù attacking midfielder for simulation but the VAR corrects his decision: it’s a penalty. From eleven meters Lapadula kicked badly getting the shot countered by Leali, but the ball remained there and it was easy for the Italian-Peruvian to make it 1-1 in the 56th minute. The draw sends Cagliari flying and it takes just 5′ to overturn the match. 61’, Lapadula-Mancosu combination that brings the ex Lecce to the right and Cagliari to 2-1. Ascoli collects and swerves, the rossoblù take the field, Breda looks for a breakthrough by relaunching Eramo and Dionisi for Buchel and Forte but Cagliari remains to dominate the game and possession. In the 83rd minute the games end: Lapadula towers for Azzi largo who puts it back in the middle for Lapadula and 3-1. 13th center in the season for him, 6th header. In the 88th minute Eramo sensationally gives Zappa the goal that is worth the exclamation point: a light back pass from the Juventus midfielder who effectively pits in the area for the Sardinian winger, good at spearing Leali. It ends like this. Sixth consecutive useful result for Cagliari, 2nd knockout in a row for Ascoli.