Strength achieved a 1-1 draw this Tuesday on their visit to Corinthians in the series between Brazilian teams in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana, which will be decided next week in favor of whoever wins the second leg.

Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team was better in the first half and opened the scoring with Jose Welison, but Corinthians, led by the threatened former Brazilian coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, equalized before the interval thanks to Yuri Alberto.

The second leg, scheduled for October 3 at the Castelão stadium in Fortaleza, will define an unprecedented Brazilian representative in the final of the Sudamericana, in which they will face the best in the series between Liga de Quito and Defensa y Justicia .

Fortaleza’s offensive lineup, with three attackers, allowed the visitors to take control of the match in the first minutes, with Argentine attacker Tomás Pochettino bringing permanent danger to Cassio’s goal.

The first clear scoring opportunity came from fellow attacker Guilherme in the 8th minute, but Cassio prevented the visitors from opening the scoring. Corinthians, despite playing at home, the Neo Química Arena stadium in São Paulo, with the majority support of its fans, only generated its first dangerous play at 11 minutes, but Giuliano failed to finish.

Fortaleza’s permanent offensive bore fruit in the 21st minute when, after a corner kick taken by Marinho, José Welison appeared at the first post to open the scoring with a header.. The referee even annulled the score because he considered that there was a previous foul, but after reviewing the VAR he ended up validating Fortaleza’s goal.

Corinthians reacted to the blow and finally assumed command of the game led by a tireless Renato Augusto, who distributed several balls and even wasted some opportunities. The São Paulo team managed to tie the game in the 40th minute in a play involving Fagner and Renato Augusto before Yuri Alberto invaded the area to beat Joao Ricardo.

Corinthians almost took the lead in the minutes of replacement after a new play by Renato Augusto that Wesley headed but Joao Ricardo again saved Fortaleza. In the second half the visitors almost surprised again in a play in which Yago Pikachu, who entered the field to replace the injured forward Marinho, kicked a ball that grazed Cassio’s crossbar.

But, just as in the last twenty minutes of the first half, Corinthians was the clear dominator in the second stage and was on the verge of coming back several times, mainly with finishes from Yuri Alberto. Vojvoda decided to send offensive players Machuca and Calebe onto the field in an attempt to regain control of the match and try to come out with an away victory in the first leg. But the changes did not work and Corinthians, who at that point had 68% of the ball possession, maintained dominance with Renato Augusto and Yuri Alberto creating consecutive opportunities that the locals failed to finish.

Fortaleza chose to manage the tie in the last minutes of the match considering it a good result as a visitor and reinforced itself in the rearguard, but without giving up the counterattacks, in one of which Yago Pikachu almost scored the winning goal.

EFE

More sports news