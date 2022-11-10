Fortaleza thrashed Bragantino 6-0 on Wednesday night (9) at Castelão stadium, and was very close to securing a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

FINIIIM GAME! ON A MAGIC NIGHT, THE LION GOOLS THE RED BULL BRAGANTINO, 6-0, ADD 3 MORE POINTS AND REACHES 52 IN THE BRAZILIAN! ⚽ Zé Welison

⚽ Hercules

⚽ Pedro Rocha

🇧🇷 @ChinoRomeroOk

🇧🇷 @tgalhardo7 #FORXRBB #VamosFortaleza #Brasileirão pic.twitter.com/eGYdV9WI8c — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) November 10, 2022

After winning the three points at home, Tricolor do Pici reached the 8th position with 52 points. But Massa Bruta remained with 44 points, in 14th place.

The team led by Argentine coach Juan Vojvoda was dominant in the first half, scoring four goals in the stage, with José Welison, Hércules, Silvio Romero and Pedro Rocha. In the final stage, Fortaleza maintained its dominance and extended its advantage with another goal from Argentine Silvio Romero and another from Thiago Galhardo.

With this result, Tricolor do Pici achieves the biggest rout of the 2022 edition of the Brazilian Championship.

Ceará relegated

If the night was one of joy for Fortaleza, for Ceará the journey was of great sadness, after the confirmation of their relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Vozão’s fall was confirmed after the 2-0 defeat to Avaí. Natanael and Mateus Sarará scored the goals of Leão da Ilha.

With the defeat in Ressacada, Ceará, which remained in the 18th round with 34 points, can no longer overcome the last team outside the relegation zone, Cuiabá (which has 38 points), with just one more round to go in the competition.