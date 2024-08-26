Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/25/2024 – 22:29

The Brazilian Championship has a new leader, Fortaleza, who defeated Corinthians 1-0 at the Castelão stadium this Sunday (25), and who benefited from Botafogo’s goalless draw with Bahia, in Salvador, in a match valid for the 24th round of the competition.

END OF THE GAME AT ARENA CASTELÃO! FORTALEZA BELIEVES UNTIL THE END AND OPENS THE SCORING AT THE VERY END OF THE MATCH, ADDING +3 IMPORTANT POINTS AND CONQUERING THE LEADERSHIP OF THE 2024 BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP! WE MOVE TOGETHER, TRICOLOR NATION! ⚽ YAGO PIKACHU#FortalezaEC… pic.twitter.com/v5Qdb2Bhr9 — Fortaleza Sports Club (@FortalezaEC) August 25, 2024

With the victory over Timão, thanks to a goal by Yago Pikachu, Leão reached 48 points, one more than Alvinegro de General Severiano, which is now in second place. For Corinthians, the defeat meant they remained in the Z4 (relegation zone), in 18th place with 22 points.

Another team fighting for the top spot in the Brazilian league is Flamengo, who beat Bragantino 2-1 at the Maracanã stadium. Rubro-Negro, who won thanks to goals from Michael and Raul (own goal), is now in fourth place with the same 44 points as Palmeiras, who are in 3rd place after beating Cuiabá 5-0 last Saturday (24).

FFFFFFFFFIIIIIIIIIIIMMMMMMMMMMM OF PAAAAAPOOOOO AT MARACANÃ! MICHAEL SCORES IN THE REDEBUT AND TAKES ➕3️⃣ POINTS IN THE ACCOUNT OF THE MOST LOVED! VVVAAAAMMMOOOSSS, FLAAAMMMEEEENNGOOOOOOOOOO#VAMOSFLAMENGO #CRF pic.twitter.com/pd00jeudf4 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 26, 2024

Other results

Criciuma 0 x 1 Grêmio

Sao Paulo 2 x 1 Victory

Internacional 1 x 0 Cruzeiro