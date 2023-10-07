Strength He smiles, he is the solid leader of the Colombian promotion tournament, absolute leader with 38 points and champion of social networks.

Fortaleza is a club that knows how to make the most of the impact of communications and in particular social networks. His publications are usually full of humor, even towards rivals, but always in a good way.

And since they like to attract attention, on the field and outside, this Saturday they had another genius. The players took to the field to play the match against Bogotá with a special outfit.

The footballers came out of the dressing room with dark glasses adorned with black and white squares and a special robe that immediately made an impact on the networks.

“Ladies, gentlemen and aliens! WITH YOU! The… #SuperSpaceArmor”, was the team’s publication on their X account.

