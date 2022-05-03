After the impressive win 7 to 0! away against Sarmiento de Junín for the Professional League Cup, where its passage to the quarterfinals has already been secured, River will have to focus again on the 2022 Copa Libertadores de América, where for now it accumulates an ideal score (9 out of 9), but You must not relax in these last days.
Your opponent will be brazil fortress, which for now is third in Group F with 3 units, so the team that will be local will have to go out and beat the “Millionaire” if they have aspirations of wanting to qualify for the round of 16 of the contest. We review the previous one.
Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 12:00 a.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: Stadium Castelao, Brazil
Referee: Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay)
The match will be broadcast on ESPNand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Fortress: Max Wallef; Brayan Ceballos); Marcelo Benevenuto; Marmoset; Iago Pikachu; Lucas Crispim; Philip; Matheus Jussa; Lucas Lima; Moses; Silvio Romero.
River: Gallardo will surely put in the same XI that thrashed in Junín, except for a change in midfield: the inclusion of Simón for Pochettino. Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Santiago Simón, Nicolás De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; and Julian Alvarez.
