According to the portal super sportshe Strength of Brazil seeks the Argentine soccer player of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, Carlos Rotondiand in fact, they would have already launched a first offer to take over the services of the celestial offensive.
The offer would be for a one-year loan with a purchase option and according to the same outlet, they have not ruled out the possibility, although from the outset it seems difficult for it to happen, since the player has been a regular starter since his arrival.
The medium has investigated that Strength He is looking for a winger and his first option was the Venezuelan Jefferson Savarinowhich is located in the Royal Salt Lake of Major League Soccer. However, the South American refused to play in Brazil and for this reason the Amazon team has targeted the element of the cement team.
Carlos Rotondi, 26 years old and born in Córdoba, Argentina, arrived at Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2022 and had an immediate positive impact as he took a starting position. In two tournaments he has recorded 32 games, with a balance of four goals and two assists.
