Fortaleza lost this Saturday 3-0 against Leones in Itagüí and missed the opportunity to qualify early for the semi-annual final of the promotion tournament.

Those led by Sebastián Oliveros fell at Ditaires with goals from Mateo Zuleta, in the 6th minute; Jhonatan Restrepo, in 52, and Juan Sebastián Herrera, in 69, and with that defeat, the Antioquia team reached 10 points in the group A table, the same as Fortaleza.

However, the people of Bogota remain leaders in the area thanks to the ‘invisible point’, that is, the prize that the B regulations give them for having finished in first place in the table of the round-robin phase. In case of a tie on points, that factor will always favor you.

This was the A home run of promotion with Leones’ 3-0 win over Fortaleza. The people of Bogota are leaders because of the ‘invisible point’. pic.twitter.com/2UJxbWC6UK — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) November 5, 2023

Now, Fortaleza and Leones will have to define the step to the end of the semester on the last day. The first will close at Techo against Boca Juniors de Cali and the second will end as a visitor, against Real Cartagena. La Dimayor has not yet announced the dates and times of the matches.

Fortaleza will be a finalist if it gets the same result as Leones, that is, both win, both draw or both lose. Also if he wins and the Antioqueños do not, or if he draws and Leones loses.

Leones, on the other hand, is forced to win and Fortaleza does not do so, or to draw and the Bogota team lose. They are the only two ways I would achieve qualification.

This is the panorama in Group B

In group B there are only two options to advance to the final: Cúcuta Deportivo, leader with 10 points, and Llaneros, second with 7. Barranquilla and Atlético de Cali are already eliminated.

The Villavicencio team, which has the ‘invisible point’ in this area for having been second in the round-robin, visits Barranquilla this Sunday (7:30 pm).

Cúcuta will play on Wednesday against Atlético at General Santander. That match was moved because on Sunday, the ‘motilones’ will host Millonarios in the Colombia Cup semi-final.

It should be remembered that the winner of the semiannual final will have to face Patriotas, winner of the first semester, for the first promotion. The loser of the annual final will play against the first in the reclassification. If it is the same team, it will go up to A.

