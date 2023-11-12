You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fortaleza qualified for the semiannual final of the B
Fortaleza qualified for the B semiannual final
The Bogotá team will play against Cúcuta Deportivo to fight for passage to the annual final.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Fortaleza beat Boca Juniors de Cali 2-1 this Saturday and qualified for the final of the semester in the promotion tournament, a great step to return to the first division after seven years.
The Bogotá squad won with goals from Jhonier Blanco and Sebastián Navarro. Jhon Pájaro scored for the visitor.
In the other match of the day in group A, Leones, who needed to win and wait for results, could not even do their part of the task: they drew 1-1 as a visitor against Real Cartagena.
GANAMOOOOZJAOXBDUFBWOFBDIGDIFBDIGHDIFJDUFHFJFHEUFHFHDJFBFHFHFJFJAJFJFKFBDIFBDJGBEJGBFKFDIFBRJFJFJFHRBDUFJEJRJRJFJRJRJGUEJFBFUFJUSBSUAHDHDUDEQUSUEUDVEYFGWHEHEHVDHEUQJDUWUWHEIAHJ EBEUEBEHAIDJGFIFBRUENEIFHWUFVSHAJDUFHFIFBSUFBDUCVDUFDVGUEBGUEVGUEVHJWBFUEVGIWVGJEBGIEBTJEVRUEVRIEBRJEVGJ… pic.twitter.com/568d5lzkJC
— Fortaleza CEIF (@FortalezaCEIF) November 12, 2023
This is how the duels for the two promotions to A will be played
Now, Fortaleza will play the semiannual final against Cúcuta Deportivo, which had already secured first place in group B since last date.
Whoever wins that duel, which will begin on Tuesday in Cúcuta and end on Friday in Techo, will not yet be in A: they will have to play another final against Patriotas, winner of the first semester, for the first promotion.
The second team that will rise to A in 2024 will emerge from the match between the loser of the annual final and the first in reclassification (today, Fortaleza, with 89 points).
News in development.
SPORTS
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fortaleza #excited #return #qualified #semester