Fortaleza beat Boca Juniors de Cali 2-1 this Saturday and qualified for the final of the semester in the promotion tournament, a great step to return to the first division after seven years.

The Bogotá squad won with goals from Jhonier Blanco and Sebastián Navarro. Jhon Pájaro scored for the visitor.

In the other match of the day in group A, Leones, who needed to win and wait for results, could not even do their part of the task: they drew 1-1 as a visitor against Real Cartagena.

This is how the duels for the two promotions to A will be played

Now, Fortaleza will play the semiannual final against Cúcuta Deportivo, which had already secured first place in group B since last date.

Whoever wins that duel, which will begin on Tuesday in Cúcuta and end on Friday in Techo, will not yet be in A: they will have to play another final against Patriotas, winner of the first semester, for the first promotion.

The second team that will rise to A in 2024 will emerge from the match between the loser of the annual final and the first in reclassification (today, Fortaleza, with 89 points).

News in development.

SPORTS

More Sports news