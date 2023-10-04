Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2023 – 23:38

Fortaleza made history on Tuesday night (3) at the Castelão stadium, as they defeated Corinthians 2-0 in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana semi-final to guarantee their place in the continental competition for the first time. Now Leão do Pici awaits the second clash between LDU (Ecuador) and Defensa y Justicia (Argentina) to find out their opponent in the decision. The Ecuadorians triumphed in the first leg 3-0.

⚽ It’s LAION in the final! O @FortalezaEC hit the @Corinthians 2-0 and guaranteed classification for the CONMEBOL decision #Sudamericana! O #Strength goes to Punta del Este in search of #GreatConquest! pic.twitter.com/lUL1EuOVZp — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) October 4, 2023

Related news:

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, last week in Itaquera, Fortaleza only had to win on a simple scoreline to take a place in the decision. But counting on the support of their fans, who threw a beautiful party, the team led by Argentine coach Juan Vojvoda did more, dominated the actions and achieved a more resilient victory.

After a first half in which they only failed to open the scoring because of the good performance of goalkeeper Cássio, Leão scored the first just 3 minutes into the final stage. After taking advantage of confusion in the area, Yago Pikachu got rid of two opponents’ markings and was free to send the ball into the back of the goal.

And Fortaleza needed just six more minutes to score again and confirm their classification for the big decision of the Copa Sudamericana. After a cross from Bruno Pacheco, Tinga scored with a header.

Now Leão awaits the definition of the other semi-final to find out who will be his opponent in the final of the competition, which will be on October 28th at the Maldonado Campus (Uruguay).