Substitute for Senator Cid Gomes (PSB-CE), businessman Prisco Bezerra is the brother of former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio

The businessman Prisco Bezerra (PDT-CE) donated R$1 million to the reelection campaign of the current mayor of Fortaleza, Jose Sarto (PDT-CE). The value was declared to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Friday (Aug 16, 2024). This is the only donation so far.

The donor is a senator’s alternate Cid Gomes (PSB-CE). However, he is an ally of the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT), who broke off relations with his brother.

Prisco is also the brother of Roberto Claudio (PDT-CE), former mayor of Fortaleza and former candidate for state government, who at the time was supported by Ciro.

Fortaleza City Hall

An Atlas/Intel survey released on August 8 showed a scenario with 4 candidates technically tied, within a margin of error of 3 pp (percentage points), in the electoral race for Mayor of Fortaleza (CE). Here is the full of the study (PDF – 656 kB).

The federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL) appears numerically ahead with 22.8% of voting intentions. Next is the state deputy Evandro Leitao (PT), with 22.5%, followed by the current mayor Jose Sarto (PDT), has 22.4%, and Captain Wagner (União Brasil), with 19.8% of the votes.

The Atlas/Intel survey was conducted from August 2 to 7, 2024. A total of 1,203 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Fortaleza, Ceará. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number CE-06008/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$25,000. The amount was paid with its own resources.