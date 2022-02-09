Fortaleza announced this Tuesday (8) its eighth reinforcement for the season, striker Renato Kayzer, who was at Athletico-PR, and who signed a contract until December 31, 2025. Leão do Pici informed that he paid R$ 6 million for 60% of the economic rights of the 25-year-old athlete.

Last season, the striker helped Athletico-PR to win the Copa Sudamericana. For Hurricane Kayzer added 82 games, 20 goals and 7 assists.

“An athlete who had a very good year at Athletico-PR, was the team’s top scorer in some competitions. Shirt 9, but that has mobility, that has goals of different formats, from the right leg, from the left leg, from the head. He is a young player and Fortaleza is making an investment to qualify the attacking sector”, declared the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz.

