Indycar 2023: Fort Worth, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Josef Newgarden Penske 250 rounds 2 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 4 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 5 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 6 Scott McLaughlin Penske 7 Colton Hertha Andretti 8 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 9 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 10 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 11 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 12 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 13 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 14 Romain Grosjean Andretti 15 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 16 Will Power Penske 17 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 19 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 21 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 22 Alexander Rossi Andretti Retired 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Retired 24 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Retired 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD Retired 26 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Retired 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Retired 28 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Retired

Heart-stopping finish

After pole position conquered by Scott Dixon in Saturday’s qualifying, the main objective of the New Zealander of the Chip Ganassi team was obviously to reconfirm himself also in the second round of this championship, the first of the season on an oval. On the circuit of Fort Worth, Dixon initially seemed in the ideal condition to be able to succeed in the enterprise, at least judging by the departure. In the early stages of the Texan appointment, the Ganassi team rider had in fact managed to keep the leadership up Josef Newgarden, winner of the last edition on this track. However, with the passing of the laps, the American of Team Penske jumped to the top of the standings, keeping it even after the first caution, generated by the impact of Takuma Sato against the barriers. In this way, the Japanese celebrates his debut in 2023 in the worst possible way.

At the end of the first collective pit stop, Newgarden rejoined the track again in first position, keeping it from lap 60 to lap 130, lap in which he was overtaken by Alex Palou after a good wheel-to-wheel with the team’s Spaniard Ganassi. Shortly before the second caution following Rosenqvist’s accident on lap 179, the Catalan lost his position to Pato O’Ward. From that moment, with the return to the pits for the splash & go, the fight for victory suddenly reignited, with five riders in full battle for success: O’Ward, Palou, Newgarden, Grosjean and Herta.

The challenge became increasingly intense in the last 50 laps of the race, characterized by two other cautions: the first due to Robb’s impact against the barriers and the second due to a contact between DeFrancesco and Rahal, fortunately without consequences for the riders. These episodes brought out the Pace Car just a 12 laps to go, all characterized by constant overtaking and duels. The challenge was resolved in favor of Newgarden two laps from the end after a sensational duel with O’Wardthanks to a fifth caution for the accident of Grosjean. Thus, Newgarden wins for the second time in Texas ahead of O’Ward and Alex Palouwhich completes the podium.

IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Fort Worth 2023 (Round 2)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 81 2 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 73 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 66 4 Josef Newgarden Penske 63 5 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 59 6 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 53 7 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 50 8 Scott McLaughlin Penske 48 9 Will Power Penske 40 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 40 11 Colton Hertha Andretti 38 12 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 36 13 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 35 14 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 34 15 Romain Grosjean Andretti 33 16 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 27 17 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 26 18 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 26 19 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 20 20 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 20 21 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 20 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 19 23 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 19 24 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 18 25 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 16 26 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 16 27 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 15 28 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 12 29 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 5

Next appointment

Between 14 and 16 April, i.e. in two weeks, IndyCar will return to the historic circuit of Long Beach for the third round of the season. He will do so with Pato O’Ward as the new championship leader, with the Mexican driver leading by 8 points over Marcus Ericsson, winner of the inaugural round on the St. Petersburg street circuit. Further back today’s winner, in fourth position and 63 lengths away.