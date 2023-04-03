Indycar 2023: Fort Worth, order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|250 rounds
|2
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|4
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|7
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|9
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|10
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|11
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|12
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|15
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|16
|Will Power
|Penske
|17
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|19
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|21
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|22
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti
|Retired
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|Retired
|24
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|Retired
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|Retired
|26
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Retired
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|Retired
|28
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|Retired
Heart-stopping finish
After pole position conquered by Scott Dixon in Saturday’s qualifying, the main objective of the New Zealander of the Chip Ganassi team was obviously to reconfirm himself also in the second round of this championship, the first of the season on an oval. On the circuit of Fort Worth, Dixon initially seemed in the ideal condition to be able to succeed in the enterprise, at least judging by the departure. In the early stages of the Texan appointment, the Ganassi team rider had in fact managed to keep the leadership up Josef Newgarden, winner of the last edition on this track. However, with the passing of the laps, the American of Team Penske jumped to the top of the standings, keeping it even after the first caution, generated by the impact of Takuma Sato against the barriers. In this way, the Japanese celebrates his debut in 2023 in the worst possible way.
At the end of the first collective pit stop, Newgarden rejoined the track again in first position, keeping it from lap 60 to lap 130, lap in which he was overtaken by Alex Palou after a good wheel-to-wheel with the team’s Spaniard Ganassi. Shortly before the second caution following Rosenqvist’s accident on lap 179, the Catalan lost his position to Pato O’Ward. From that moment, with the return to the pits for the splash & go, the fight for victory suddenly reignited, with five riders in full battle for success: O’Ward, Palou, Newgarden, Grosjean and Herta.
The challenge became increasingly intense in the last 50 laps of the race, characterized by two other cautions: the first due to Robb’s impact against the barriers and the second due to a contact between DeFrancesco and Rahal, fortunately without consequences for the riders. These episodes brought out the Pace Car just a 12 laps to go, all characterized by constant overtaking and duels. The challenge was resolved in favor of Newgarden two laps from the end after a sensational duel with O’Wardthanks to a fifth caution for the accident of Grosjean. Thus, Newgarden wins for the second time in Texas ahead of O’Ward and Alex Palouwhich completes the podium.
IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Fort Worth 2023 (Round 2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|81
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|73
|3
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|66
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|63
|5
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|59
|6
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|53
|7
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|50
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|48
|9
|Will Power
|Penske
|40
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|40
|11
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|38
|12
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|36
|13
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|35
|14
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|34
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|33
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|27
|17
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|26
|18
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|26
|19
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|20
|20
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|20
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|20
|22
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|19
|23
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|19
|24
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|18
|25
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|16
|26
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|16
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|15
|28
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|12
|29
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|5
Next appointment
Between 14 and 16 April, i.e. in two weeks, IndyCar will return to the historic circuit of Long Beach for the third round of the season. He will do so with Pato O’Ward as the new championship leader, with the Mexican driver leading by 8 points over Marcus Ericsson, winner of the inaugural round on the St. Petersburg street circuit. Further back today’s winner, in fourth position and 63 lengths away.
