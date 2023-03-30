Three events in one weekend

The first weekend of April 2023 will be particularly full of appointments on two and four wheels: while the Australian Grand Prix in Formula 1 will take place in the Italian morning, the MotoGP tests will take place in the afternoon, in this case in Argentina. In the Americas, however, this last event will not be the only one: in the same days, in fact, the second round of IndyCar will also be held, almost a month after the previous weekend in St. Petersburgh.

First round on an oval

Unlike the event held in Florida, the top US single-seater category will not contest a weekend on a street circuit, but on the oval of the Texas Motor Speedway, in Fort Worth. The hope of the enthusiasts is to witness a race similar to the one in 2022, when it was decided in favor of Josef Newgarden in a sprint with his teammate Scott McLaughlin, in what became synonymous with the Penske team’s 600th success. Due to the nature of the track, we can therefore expect a different race from the one staged in St. Petersburgh, marked by no less than five Cautions and the victory of Marcus Ericsson.

The biggest news

However, the Swede, as per the agreements made with the Chip Ganassi Team, will not start the appointment, leaving his single-seater to another former F1 driver like Takuma Sato, two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. Scott Dixon’s goal, on the other hand, will be to win in Texas not only for the result itself, but also to confirm himself at the top of the roll of honor of this event with six total wins. To do so, he will obviously have to cross the finish line first afterwards 248 laps and 372 total milesin a race that will also see the return of Ed Carpenter.

Live TV

In this way, the total number of subscribers will increase to 28never so many in Texas since 2011. As happened in St. Petersburgh, in Italy it will be possible to watch the race live from 6.05pm on Sunday 2nd Aprilwith the event to be streamed from Sky Sports F1 (channel 207). Free practice and qualifying, on the other hand, will be streamed on Indycar Live accessible by subscribing to a subscription and scheduled from 15:00 to 20:30 on Saturdays, with the qualifications scheduled at 18:15.