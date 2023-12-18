Fallen Leaf and Studios Extraordinaires have announced that the Fort Solis video game will also become a television and cinema product. The adaptation is currently in “active production,” but no release date or further details have been given. We will be able to find out more in the months to come, according to what was communicated by the official website of the project.

“The signing of this film and television production agreement with Studios Extraordinaires marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Fort Solis IP. Through this partnership, we are opening new doors and avenues to explore the universe created in our title debut”, says Piotr Kurkowski, CEO of Fallen Leaf.

“Fort Solis is the kind of intelligent, almost real science fiction that will stay with you long after you step away from the screen. Each character in the small cast brings a unique perspective and depth to the story that we can't wait to bring to life its compelling narrative, cinematic setting and stellar cast set against the thrilling backdrop of the Martian frontier,” say André Hedetoft and Andreas Troedsson of Studios Extraordinaires.