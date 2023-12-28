The developers of Fort Solis they have made available a update which allows you to increase walking speed of the protagonist: to do this just hold down the Shift key while moving.

For the moment the update in question it is only available for the PC version of Fort Solis, which is also currently on offer at €18.74 instead of €24.99 thanks to the Steam Autumn Sale. The eventual arrival on PS5 will depend on user feedback.

At the same time as the announcement of the patchesthe guys at Fallen Leaf Studio suggested that users try the adventure again, which thanks to the many improvements made so far has improved in many aspects compared to launch.