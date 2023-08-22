Imagine yourself lost in the work on Mars, in one of the bases that were installed on the red planet in 2080 and that carry out experiments related to plants and the production of food in captivity. Now imagine what can happen in one night if, out of the blue, the protagonist Jack Leary is having to get into Fort Solis, one of the bases on Mars, without finding anyone but videologs who give more questions than information. This is Fort Solis, AAA indie game by Fallen Leaf which offers an adventure of a few hours grappling with a mystery to be solved: we tell you about it in our review.

Walking in the void

Fort Solis does not offer a strong play component: in addition to walks in the base and gods Quick Time Events, there is little else. The intent of Fallen Leaf is precisely to offer an immersive experience, capable of bringing the player into his own 3/4 hours of play in search of the mystery related to Fort Solis.

So don’t expect an action-packed game: there will be no shooting systems, you will have no way to fight or to make choices other than guided ones. Fort Solis intends to make you experience a beautiful story on the track: at most you will be able to see some different scene based on the success or failure of the QTEs.

Having established this, it must be said, however, that the system also offers some little puzzle, mostly driven, but that manages to add that something to the title. The rest is just a story, well written and well thought out, but above all implemented with a quality that rivals the best triple A.

Unmatched quality

What amazes on the technical side of Fort Solis is the quality in the acting and staging of the spoken phases. It is mainly about videolog who will tell parts of the story: an exception is made instead for some dialoguesas well as for the chats that Jack will exchange with Jessica on the phone, between one discovery and another.

Just i videolog they audiologist but they are the icing on the cake: every single movement made by the faces of the characters is realistic, well structured and will allow you to understand not only what is being said, but also how. All these videos and audios will then be visible in your own mini tablets from forearm, where you can also see the map to settle in Fort Solis, the only base you will explore in the game.

In the cast stand out interpreters of the caliber of Roger Clark, Julia Brown And Troy Bakerwho manage a large part of the speeches and speeches, but the other voices do not disfigure in comparison, proposing an unrivaled technical sector.

Dust from Mars

Fort Solis is a good experiment: we are talking about the first game of an independent team formed by approx 20 people, all with decades of experience. Precisely for this reason, although we are aware of the fact that the gameplay is almost absent in Fort Solis, the quality level is outstanding and bodes well for this development studio.

Fort Solis will be priced at €24.99, a figure all in all suitable for the hours of play within the title. Too bad for the total lack of Italian, even in the menus, but the English used is very simple and the interpretation allows you to understand even the nuances that could escape between the various words.

A final applause must then be made to film script: without falling too much into spoilers, Fort Solis offers a plot that is decidedly out of the “classic” style of space horror; moreover, it must be said that even after the game some details of the plot remain opaque, requiring to discover secrets add-ons, maybe a few extra passwords to open any furniture that we missed. The whole thing will still require a deduction workconsidering that no one will reveal the plot in a blunt and direct way, but you will only have these videos and audios to use for your hypotheses.

Technically the game is exceptional: we are talking about a graphic quality superior to most of the latest AAAs, with technical nuances, graphic effects and textures that are very realistic and well done. Finally, the game does not bring major flaws, offering a smooth experience.