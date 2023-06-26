Fort Solis has one exit date official, announced with a trailer presented by none other than Troy Baker, one of the famous interpreters of this adventure together with Roger Clark and Julia Brown: the game will be available starting August 22 on PC and PS5.

A few hours after the game director’s declarations regarding a possible Xbox version of Fort Solis, a launch date arrives for the disturbing adventure developed by Fallen Leaf, which we tested at GDC a few weeks ago.

Compared to traditional survival horror games, the game it will not include an action component and will therefore rely completely on the atmospheres and tension created during an exploration that promises many surprises and twists.

In the role of engineer Jack Leary, we will find ourselves answering an emergency call from a base on Mars, Fort Solis, but there we will discover that something terrible has happened, the crew has disappeared and we will have to figure out what happened .