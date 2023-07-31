Fort Solisthe horror adventure with Troy Bakerwas shown by IGN with a gameplay videos lasting about fourteen minutes, in which we can observe the protagonist grappling with various exploratory sequences.

In our test of Fort Solis at GDC 2023 we found that the game is inspired as much by the film Moon as the classic Dead Spacealthough without including action sequences such as those of the survival horror of Visceral Games.

The gameplay will therefore focus on the discovery of the scenario and the clues within it, on the puzzle solvingon a series of quick time events and on a system of choices and consequences that will give depth to the experience.

A rig solid enough to hold the weight of the game? We’ll find out next time August 22ndwhen Fort Solis will make its debut in the PC and PS5 versions.