The time has finally come. Garden State players will soon play the exclusive Fort Knox Cleopatra slot at FanDuel NJ. As one of the highest-performing slots, this game features a customized gameplay version which gives NJ players a fresh new experience. However, this release has no set date as the operator announced that it will be available ‘soon.’

FanDuel NJ Will Soon be the Home of Fort Knox Cleopatra Exclusively

If you’re familiar with online gambling in the US, you’ve probably heard of Cleopatra, a popular 5×4 online slot with an Egyptian theme. Cleopatra is one the most popular classic slots worldwide and rewards players with up to 10,000x stake. According to online-casinos-nj.com, Cleopatra slot features wild multipliers, sticky wild hotspots, and free spins, making it the perfect game for bonus hunters. Fort Knox Cleopatra serves as the upgraded version of this slot. IGT PlayDigital has exclusively developed this slot for FanDuel NJ Casino.

Fort Knox Cleopatra slot will feature an innovative, progressive jackpot mechanic. That means players can win bigger prizes than in the original Cleopatra slot, even though the game will still feature the fantastic Cleopatra slot bonus features.

Players can activate the Cleopatra bonus by collecting at least three scatters. Here, you’ll receive 15 extra spins that multiply all your wins thrice. The Fort Knox Bonus activates randomly during the base game. As such, the base game features safes full of coins and cash. The goal is to unlock a progressive jackpot win by collecting matching symbols anywhere on the reels.

New FanDuel Players are in For More Rewards

Aside from the alluring gameplay offered by Fort Knox Cleopatra, FanDuel Casino NJ also offers new players a generous new player bonus. Immediately they sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $10, 50 extra spins are automatically credited to their player accounts.

What’s more, the operator offers a free-to-play rewards program that allows players to win bigger prizes. Daniel Phillips, Brand Strategy’s Vice President, announced in a press release that the reward machine and the bonus spins are engineered to ensure every player experiences a win at the online casino.

Fort Knox Cleopatra is at the Center of FanDuel’s New and Exciting Ad Campaign

Coupled with Fort Knox Cleopatra’s launch, FanDuel partnered with Mischief@No Fixed Address Agency to bring us the second installment of the ‘Winning is Undefeated’ Campaign. As the operator seeks to attract more players from its key target markets, it’s dedicated to expanding its gaming portfolio to cater to as many player needs as possible.

As a result, the ad campaign is set to air in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, FanDuel’s key casino markets in the US. Therefore, players can expect to enjoy the best possible gaming experience on this casino site.

All in all, the Fort Knox Cleopatra slot is set to grace the iGaming scene shortly. We are excited to see what more perks the operator has in store for Garden State players. We’ll be keen to update our readers as soon as they release more details. So stay on the lookout.