Fort Erie, the Canadian town that was frozen by the winter storm

The strong winter season that plagues the United States and Canada already leaves nearly 60 deaths on record. Added to this are floods, accidents and considerable material losses.

In Fort Erie, a town in Otario, Canada, the houses were left dressed in white, completely covered with ice.

Crystal Beach is a community of less than 10,000 people, on the edge of Lake Erie, on the border with Buffalo, in the United States, a city hard hit by winter storm.

Although the meteorological services did not expect the consequences to reach Fort Erie, due to its distance from areas such as Niagara Falls, which froze.

The houses were covered by snow.

Now, what its inhabitants are waiting for is that the temperatures rise, which will facilitate the removal of ice from the facades.

Local media point out that residents are already removing the ice from the place.

